Unilever Must Face Deceptive 'Gentle' Dove Soap Label Claims

By Dave Simpson (June 17, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Unilever must face proposed class claims that a line of Dove body wash, purporting to be "microbiome gentle," is not, in fact, gentle, in violation of New York deceptive labeling law, a federal judge ruled Thursday while dismissing a slew of other class claims. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas trimmed Aliyah Anderson's claims of unjust enrichment, fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of the implied warranty of merchantability, breach of express warranty, and violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, but he declined to nix her claim that ​Unilever United States Inc. violated New York General Business Law. Judge Karas rejected the soap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS