MD Helicopters Gets $210M Ch. 11 Sale Liftoff In Del. Court

By Jeff Montgomery (June 17, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Former Lynn Tilton-led MD Helicopters Inc. secured a Delaware bankruptcy judge's approval Friday for a $210 million debt-for-equity sale to a creditor group, overcoming the Dutch government's objection that the deal wrongly excluded a $16.1 million judgment lien it won in an Arizona court. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens found that the lien attached to a leasehold interest, which ranks as personal property rather than real property claim under bankruptcy law and precedent, and can be rejected by debtors. That conclusion is now before an Arizona federal judge by way of a motion for expedited review from Arizona's Supreme Court....

