Coke Seeks Escape From Piña Colada Fanta False Ad Suit

By Craig Clough (June 17, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. urged a New York federal judge Friday to dismiss a proposed false ad class action alleging piña colada-flavored Fanta uses an artificial flavor, arguing the plaintiff's own complaint supports the conclusion that the drink's artificial malic acid doesn't serve as a "flavor" under U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules. The suit from plaintiff Janie Hawkins claims that laboratory tests indicate the drink includes DL-malic acid, which is an artificial flavor commercially made from petroleum products, making the product's "100% natural" claim false and misleading. But Coke said there "is no such plausible allegation here" and Hawkins fails to state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS