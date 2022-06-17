1st Circ. Reverses Bank's Foreclosure Win On Judge's Error

By Brian Dowling (June 17, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts couple fighting a bank's foreclosure bid in federal court was wronged when a judge slammed the door on their discovery requests and granted the financial institution a pretrial win, the First Circuit said Friday. The mortgage of Linda S. Pinti and Lesley R. Phillips' Cambridge, Massachusetts, condo "seems to have taken on a life of its own," U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Seyla wrote for the three-judge panel that sided with the couple against Emigrant Residential LLC, an entity controlled by New York-based Emigrant Bank. The couple's foreclosure battle with Emigrant had so far played out before Massachusetts Supreme Judicial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS