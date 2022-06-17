'70s Rockers Say Warner Cuts Musicians' Streaming Royalties

By Lauren Berg (June 17, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Two members of the 1970s pop rock band Orleans have accused Warner Music of intentionally miscalculating royalty rates for digital streaming of recordings and shorting musicians of their proper compensation, according to a proposed class action in Nashville federal court. The compensation agreements that John Hall and Lance Hoppen entered into with Warner Records Inc. presumed that record labels' main business would always be the sale of physical records and didn't address the possibility of digitally streaming music, which wasn't a problem until streaming accounted for 83% of all recorded music consumption, Thursday's complaint states. In trying to address that issue, Warner...

