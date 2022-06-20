LATAM Airlines Lands Its Ch. 11 Plan Over Objections

By Vince Sullivan (June 20, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of Chilean air carrier LATAM Airlines has received bankruptcy court approval, with a New York judge overruling a series of objections from creditors over their treatment in the plan. In a 125-page opinion issued Saturday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity approved the plan calling for a $5.4 billion new equity offering and leaving the company with $2.67 billion in liquidity. He denied the objections of parties arguing the plan violated Chilean law, left them without required interest payments or called for backstop commitment fees that were too high at the expense of other creditors. The opinion...

