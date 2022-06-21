Judge Shuts Door On Dairy Queen's 'Blizzard' TM Fight

By Jasmin Jackson (June 21, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has booted Dairy Queen's trademark suit against office supplier W.B. Mason over a water brand with the same name as the fast-food chain's line of frozen desserts, ruling that Dairy Queen didn't back up claims of consumer confusion. U.S. District Judge Susan R. Nelson held in her findings of fact and conclusions of law unsealed on Friday that American Dairy Queen Corp. had failed to prove that W.B. Mason Co. Inc. infringed or diluted the eatery's "blizzard" trademark with a same-name water brand. The decision comes after a 12-day bench trial spanning from September to November, during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS