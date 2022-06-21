20 States Ask 5th Circ. To Block Biden's Contractor Vax Order

By Rae Ann Varona (June 21, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Twenty states have asked the Fifth Circuit to uphold a lower court decision to block the Biden administration's widely challenged COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, saying the mandate exceeded the White House's authority under a federal procurement act. The 20 states said that President Joe Biden's authority under the 1949 Federal Property and Administrative Services Act, which was enacted following World War II to simplify federal property management, was limited only to directing the actions of inferior officials, meaning Biden could not issue procurement regulations himself. They said that by requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors and their employees, which...

