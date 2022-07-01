State Of Energy Dealmaking: Midyear Report

By Keith Goldberg (July 1, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A transactional resurgence for the gas industry and surging prospects for solar development have made 2022 a busy year for energy deal work, but attorneys are grappling with an added degree of difficulty that could continue through the rest of the year. Geopolitical and economic turmoil has raised energy and commodity prices, making it trickier to strike deals and increasing project development costs. The gas industry continues to enjoy a transactional renaissance, while solar development is poised to rebound in the second half of the year after President Joe Biden gave the industry a two-year reprieve from a tariff circumvention probe...

