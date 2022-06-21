Twitter Board Unanimously Backs Musk's $44B Purchase Bid

By Tom Zanki (June 21, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Twitter's board of directors on Tuesday unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Elon Musk's proposal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion, moving the acquisition one step closer to reality. The formal recommendation was expected given that Twitter's board on April 25 blessed terms of Musk's proposal. Stockholder and regulatory approval are still necessary to finalize the acquisition. Twitter said its board has "unanimously determined that the merger agreement is advisable" and in the best interests of shareholders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing signed by CEO Parag Agrawal and board chairman Bret Taylor. The board's recommendation also advises shareholders...

