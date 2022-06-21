High Court To Review DOJ Authority To Torpedo FCA Suits

By Daniel Wilson (June 21, 2022, 10:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a case examining if the federal government lost its authority to dismiss a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit by waiting too long to jump into it. The justices took up a petition for certiorari from Jesse Polansky, a former consultant for UnitedHealth unit Executive Health Resources Inc., now known as Optum, after the Third Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Polansky's FCA suit. Polansky told Law360 on Tuesday that the court's decision to take the case was "a glimmer of the bright lights of justice." A representative for the U.S. Department of Justice...

