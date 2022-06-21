Hogan Lovells Silicon Valley Leader Jumps To Cleary

By James Mills (June 21, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP announced on Tuesday it is bringing the former leader of Hogan Lovells' Silicon Valley office on board as a partner in the mergers and acquisitions group in its recently opened San Francisco office. Christopher R. Moore, who spent the past five years with Hogan Lovells and served for the past eight months as the office managing partner for its Silicon Valley office, has joined the growing Cleary office in San Francisco, which opened in November. His practice focuses on advising technology and life sciences companies on public and private M&A, activist defense and corporate governance....

