Justices Won't Take On German Car Antitrust MDL

By Morgan Conley (June 21, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider U.S. car dealerships' bid to revive their antitrust allegations accusing German auto manufacturers of conspiring to control diesel emissions system specifications. The car dealerships alleged an overarching conspiracy among Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG to control diesel emissions system specifications and steel prices to unreasonably restrain trade in violation of U.S. antitrust law. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court in April to reverse the Ninth Circuit's dismissal of their claims, arguing that the appellate court pushed pleading standard requirements into dramatic new territory. But the justices declined...

