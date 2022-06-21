Supreme Court Snubs Engineer's Appeal In Winch IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (June 21, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Tuesday an engineer's appeal of a Federal Circuit decision that axed his ​​$1.8 million jury win against a theatrical winch maker that he argued took away his company's right to a trial by a jury. The justices denied a cert petition from engineer Olaf Soot's company, Olaf Soot Design, which won a $1.8 million verdict from a New York jury in 2018 against a winch-making company owned by Daktronics Inc. The high court gave no reasoning behind the denial. However, a Federal Circuit panel did not look kindly on that verdict, ultimately throwing it out in a...

