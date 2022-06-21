Justices Advance Fight Over NJ's Bid To Leave Port Pact

By Bill Wichert (June 21, 2022, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will entertain arguments over whether New Jersey can unilaterally walk away from a bistate commission that polices the shipping port it shares with New York. Nearly three months after temporarily blocking New Jersey from exiting the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor, the justices granted the states' May 13 joint application to file competing motions over the Garden State's attempt to withdraw — without New York's consent — from the more than 60-year-old compact establishing the agency. The states' application said that "allowing the parties to file dispositive cross-motions on their interpretations of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS