Commerce Dept. Makes Inroads On Nat'l Broadband Strategy

By Christopher Cole (June 21, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration remains on track to develop a national broadband strategy focused partly on freeing up critically needed spectrum for both licensed and unlicensed use, a U.S. Department of Commerce aide said Tuesday. In an update for wireless broadband leaders at the Wi-Fi Summit in Washington, D.C., Phil Murphy, a senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, said the initiative will encourage technologies that make wide use of unlicensed bands, including Wi-Fi connectivity. The plan for a national broadband blueprint "remains in an early phase," he said, but the administration expects to produce a plan in the coming...

