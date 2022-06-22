Dish Cos. Lose DC Circ. Fight Over $3B Spectrum Credits 

By Khorri Atkinson (June 22, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has affirmed the Federal Communications Commission's denial of roughly $3.3 billion in spectrum auction discounts to two small service providers managed by Dish Network Corp., which initially won $13.3 billion worth of spectrum license, after finding the companies were not truly independent entities that would qualify for purchase credits. The appellate court had previously ruled that the FCC rightly denied spectrum license discounts to Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, because they had borrowed billions from Dish Network Corp. to jump-start their businesses and didn't function like "very small businesses," disqualifying them from the purchase credits....

