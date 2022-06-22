Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dish Cos. Lose DC Circ. Fight Over $3B Spectrum Credits 

By Khorri Atkinson (June 22, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel has affirmed the Federal Communications Commission's denial of roughly $3.3 billion in spectrum auction discounts to two small service providers managed by Dish Network Corp., which initially won $13.3 billion worth of spectrum license, after finding the companies were not truly independent entities that would qualify for purchase credits.

The appellate court had previously ruled that the FCC rightly denied spectrum license discounts to Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, because they had borrowed billions from Dish Network Corp. to jump-start their businesses and didn't function like "very small businesses," disqualifying them from the purchase credits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!