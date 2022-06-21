Mass General Says 401(k) Fee Suit At Odds With High Court

By Rachel Stone (June 21, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Mass General Brigham Inc. urged a district court to toss proposed class action contending the nonprofit hospital network flouted federal benefits law by saddling its $10 billion retirement plan with excessive administrative fees, arguing the suit conflicted with a recent Supreme Court ruling. In its reply brief filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court, the nonprofit argued that the workers' suit should be dismissed because it contravened First Circuit precedent as well as the Supreme Court's recent decision in Hughes v. Northwestern, which Mass General said requires courts take fiduciaries' judgment into consideration. Plus, the hospital network said, the workers' January lawsuit,...

