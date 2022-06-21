Tyson & Mendes Adds Ex-Trenam Law Attorney In Florida

By Jack Rodgers (June 21, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Tyson & Mendes LLP has added a partner in its Tampa, Florida, office who has over three decades of experience in the premises liability, construction, medical malpractice, toxic tort and other insurance defense-related fields, the firm recently announced. Charles Reynolds joins the firm after spending almost four years as a senior attorney with Trenam Law, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joins Tyson & Mendes as a partner and will continue his practice focused on a number of litigation matters, the firm said. Before joining Trenam Law, Reynolds spent almost 25 years as an attorney at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS