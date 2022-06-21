DC Circ. Nixes Challenge To FERC Pipeline Powers

By Keith Goldberg (June 21, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of landowners' constitutional challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the $6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline project, saying the case attempted an end run around the agency's Natural Gas Act authority. An appeals court panel said a lower court correctly dismissed the suit lodged by several landowners claiming that Congress unconstitutionally delegated eminent domain authority to FERC, which the agency in turn, delegates to pipeline companies. The panel said that the NGA clearly states that all challenges to FERC pipeline approvals must be made in the D.C. Circuit, and that the...

