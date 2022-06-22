T-Mobile, Dish Cut Deal Over Network Shutdown Feud

By Bryan Koenig (June 22, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile and Dish announced tweaks Tuesday to Dish's use of T-Mobile's wireless network, ending a squabble over the shutdown of legacy networks tracing to when Dish picked up Sprint's prepaid business as part of a settlement with federal regulators clearing T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint. The new deal still requires approval from the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, which along with the Federal Communications Commission signed off in 2019 on T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint based on promises that the deal would accelerate the deployment of next-generation 5G networks and mollified that any loss of competition would be addressed by plans to...

