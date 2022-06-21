Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medical Imaging Co. Says Swiss Award Was Marred By Fraud

By Caroline Simson (June 21, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Medical imaging company Molecular Dynamics Ltd. is pressing a New York federal court to vacate an arbitral award favoring its former joint venture partner, Spectrum Dynamics Medical Ltd., pointing to alleged perjury by several witnesses and other "irregularities" it said plagued the proceeding.

Molecular Dynamics told the court in a petition filed Monday that the award, which ordered it to pay millions to Spectrum Dynamics following a dispute that arose out of a joint venture to develop a nuclear medicine camera, was procured by fraud. The company claims that Spectrum Dynamics not only caused its witnesses to perjure themselves, but it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!