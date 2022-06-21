Brazilian Meat Co. Shareholder Defends Probe Into 'Illicit' Acts

By Caroline Simson (June 21, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A minority shareholder in one of the world's largest meat suppliers is defending its bid in New York federal court to seek information aimed at shoring up a complaint it intends to file with Brazilian regulators over "illicit" activity that allegedly continues to taint the business. SPS I Fundo de Investimento de Acoes — Investimento no Exterior argued in a brief filed with U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Monday that brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista relied on weak arguments when they urged the judge earlier this month to quash subpoenas he had issued directing JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS