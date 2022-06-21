Models Lose On Ch. 11 Class Claim Against Major Model Firm

By Jonathan Capriel (June 21, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday rejected a model's request to pause Major Model Management's Chapter 11 proceedings and allow her proposed punitive class action to go forward, saying the bankruptcy process could better handle the talents' mismatched stalled payment claims. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn said that lead plaintiff Jasmine Burgess was not a good fit to represent the nearly 300 models who her lawsuit claimed suffered a breach of fiduciary duty at the hands of Major Model. That's because Burgess was represented by at least three agencies at the time of the payment dispute. Major Model claimed she...

