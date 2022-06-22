Advocates Wary Of Justices' Limits On Immigration Relief

By Alyssa Aquino (June 22, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's new limits on judges' power to order broad immigration relief have sent advocates scrambling, with experts saying that even the narrowest interpretation of the ruling could leave thousands languishing in immigration detention with little hope of relief. On June 13, the high court ruled 6-3 that the Immigration and Nationality Act's Section 1252(f)(1) barred lower courts from "enjoining" or "restraining" certain federal immigration enforcement operations on a classwide basis — a decision that reins in the legal tool immigration and human rights advocates have used to win court orders mandating the government release medically vulnerable detainees during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS