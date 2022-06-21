House Panel Chair Proposes $813B Defense Budget For 2023

By Daniel Wilson (June 21, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., has released an $813.4 billion defense budget and policy bill for 2023, setting up a clash with his Senate counterparts who have sought a much higher defense budget. Smith released his "chairman's mark" of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act on Monday, saying it would provide significant funding to help address Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as boosting benefits for U.S. troops. "I am particularly proud that this year's mark supports the highest pay raise for service members in decades, improves oversight for military family housing projects and requires...

