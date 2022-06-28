Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Supreme Court Won't Hear Journalists' AB 5 Challenge

By Max Kutner (June 27, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review whether a California worker classification law runs afoul of free speech protections, a case that might have led to a potential narrowing or blessing of the controversial Golden State law.

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case that could have led to changes in California's A.B. 5, which codified the state's worker classification test. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The justices denied a petition by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association to review whether California's Assembly Bill 5 violates freedom of speech under the U.S. Constitution....

