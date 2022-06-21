NFL QB Watson Settles 20 of 24 Suits, Plaintiffs' Atty Says

By Ivan Moreno (June 21, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 of the 24 pending lawsuits against him from women alleging sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior during massages, the attorney representing the plaintiffs said in a statement Tuesday. Attorney Tony Buzbee said he and his clients are working through the settlement paperwork and that once it's complete, "those particular cases will be dismissed." He said settlement terms are confidential and that there would be no further comment. Since March 2021, 25 lawsuits have been filed against the former Texans quarterback, who was traded to the Browns this offseason and signed a reported five-year,...

