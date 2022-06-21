Dickinson Wright Asks To Drop Client Accused Of $22M Scam

By Elise Hansen (June 21, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC on Tuesday sought to withdraw from representing a purported media company accused of scamming more than $22 million from investors, saying the sides had "irreconcilable differences." Four Dickinson Wright attorneys asked a New Jersey federal court for permission to withdraw as counsel for Vuuzle Media Corp., which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had accused of bilking from investors. The SEC claimed that Vuuzle's founder used aggressive sales tactics to sell about $14 million in common stock and warrants and raised another $8.5 million by hawking a related digital token dubbed "VUCO." Tuesday's filing was light on details,...

