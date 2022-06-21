EU High Court Sharply Curtails Use Of Airline Passenger Data

By Allison Grande (June 21, 2022, 11:15 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice on Tuesday rolled back member states' ability to gather the personal information of passengers on all flights to, from and within the European Union, ruling that the practice must be limited to what's "strictly necessary" to combat terrorism and serious crime. The high court had been tasked with deciding the validity of the Passenger Name Record Directive, which dates back to 2016 and requires airlines and noncarriers such as travel agencies and tour operators to hand over to EU countries data on passengers entering or leaving the bloc in order to help authorities fight terrorism and serious transnational...

