2nd Circ. Ruling Highlights ERISA Determination Deadlines

By Mark DeBofsky (June 28, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Do claimants for Employee Retirement Income Security Act-governed disability benefits have to fully exhaust claim appeals before filing suit? That question was answered in June by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in McQuillin v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.,[1] which overturned the dismissal of the case by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and held that an insurer's failure to issue a definitive benefit determination within the time limits prescribed by the U.S. Department of Labor's ERISA claim regulations[2] constituted a "deemed exhaustion," meaning that any exhaustion requirement was deemed fulfilled,...

