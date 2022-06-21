6th Circ. Backs Dismissal Of CommonSpirit 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 21, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday backed the dismissal of a proposed class action brought by ex-CommonSpirit Health workers alleging the company mismanaged their 401(k) plan by steering savings into higher-cost mutual funds, holding the company didn't act imprudently by offering retirees lower-performing options. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Kentucky federal court's September 2021 decision dismissing the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit, holding that the company didn't act imprudently in breach of its fiduciary duties under the law by merely offering actively managed mutual funds that had higher fees and lower returns compared to passively managed ones....

