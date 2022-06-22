Counting Down To New Year's Day Sports Betting In Ohio

By Jake Nicholson (June 22, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- On June 1, the Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Ohio's first legal sports bets can be placed on Jan. 1, 2023, and published finalized license application materials for businesses planning to accept wagers. Legalization Ohio lawmakers reached an agreement to legalize retail and online sports betting for those 21 and older last year when H.B. 29 was signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine on Dec. 22, 2021. This made Ohio the 34th state to create regulated markets for wagering on sports since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down federal prohibitions on state-sponsored sports betting in 2018. Broad support for...

