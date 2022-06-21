Calif. Asks En Banc 9th Circ. To Uphold Private Prison Ban

By Lauren Berg (June 21, 2022, 11:48 PM EDT) -- California urged the en banc Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to uphold the state's law banning private immigration detention facilities and other private prisons after a three-judge panel struck the law down, arguing that the law regulates private businesses, not the contracts those businesses hold with the federal government. An attorney for California asked the en banc appellate court during oral arguments to affirm a district court's decision largely upholding the state's private prison ban, saying Assembly Bill 32 doesn't tell the federal government what it can or can't do, but rather regulates private companies that operate private detention facilities. Pointing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS