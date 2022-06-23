Husch Blackwell Adds Winstead RE Litigator In Houston

By Jessica Corso (June 23, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP recently announced that it is beefing up its real estate practice following the passage of last year's federal infrastructure bill with the addition in Houston of a former Winstead PC attorney specializing in eminent domain litigation. Shae Keefe was a shareholder in Winstead's Houston office, where she worked for the past five years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Husch Blackwell announced Tuesday that Keefe has joined the firm as senior counsel in its real estate, development and construction industry unit and as a member of its public law and commercial litigation practice groups. Keefe specializes in representing public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS