Bankruptcy Judge Skeptical Of Honeywell's Beef Over Forms

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 22, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania bankruptcy judge on Wednesday appeared skeptical that a Honeywell subsidiary's asbestos injury settlement trust was mismanaging payouts by using uniform claim form language, questioning how many ways a person could say they were exposed to the harmful substance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Agresti frequently interrupted the closing argument from Honeywell's attorney, Greg Primis of Kirkland & Ellis, zeroing in on what he thought was an unanswered question regarding Honeywell's claims of "formulaic allegations of exposure" in the settlement trust Honeywell funded for claims stemming from exposure to asbestos-containing products made by North American Refractories Co.: "How many other ways can you...

