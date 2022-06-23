Greenberg Traurig Adds Public Finance Atty To Atlanta Office

By Emily Sides (June 23, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has bolstered its public finance & infrastructure practice in Atlanta with the addition of a former King & Spalding LLP partner who helped guide a client in financing a new $500 million tax-exempt convention center and hotel in the city. In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said Matthew W. Nichols is joining the firm as a shareholder advising clients including hospital systems, state agencies and local governments in connection with securing financing for improvement projects. Nichols joins Greenberg Traurig's office in Atlanta, which has more than 100 attorneys. The firm's public finance & infrastructure practice, meanwhile, has more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS