Google Drops Challenge To France's €500M Publishing Fine

By Hailey Konnath (June 21, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Google has agreed to withdraw its appeal of a €500 million ($525 million) fine from France's antitrust watchdog for breaching injunctions and unfairly negotiating with the country's news publishers, according to an announcement Tuesday. The French Competition Authority had found that Google failed to hold talks in good faith with news publishers and press agencies to compensate them for content shared on its platform, a requirement under European Union copyright law as of October 2019. The fine came after Google failed to comply with several injunctions issued by the French regulator, the authority said in a statement. But now Google intends...

