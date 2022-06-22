Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Cos. Want 1st Circ. To Rehear Rhode Island Climate Case

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A group of oil companies including Shell Oil Products Co., Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., BP America Inc. and others are asking the First Circuit to rehear a suit by the state of Rhode Island seeking to hold them accountable for the effects of climate change, saying the claims belong in federal, not state, court.

In a petition filed Tuesday, the oil companies asked the court for an en banc rehearing to review a May decision by a two-judge panel affirming a decision to remand the state court. The companies argued that the panel made fundamental errors in its understanding of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!