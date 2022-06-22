Oil Cos. Want 1st Circ. To Rehear Rhode Island Climate Case

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A group of oil companies including Shell Oil Products Co., Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., BP America Inc. and others are asking the First Circuit to rehear a suit by the state of Rhode Island seeking to hold them accountable for the effects of climate change, saying the claims belong in federal, not state, court. In a petition filed Tuesday, the oil companies asked the court for an en banc rehearing to review a May decision by a two-judge panel affirming a decision to remand the state court. The companies argued that the panel made fundamental errors in its understanding of...

