SuperValu Urges High Court Not To Revive FCA Case

By Adam Lidgett (June 22, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Supermarket chain SuperValu wants the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge to its controversial win at the Seventh Circuit in a False Claims Act liability case, saying there wasn't any circuit split on the issue in the fight. On Tuesday, SuperValu replied to a petition from Tracy Schutte, a former SuperValu pharmacist, and Michael Yarberry, who is also a pharmacist, over an issue of how to apply the FCA's scienter standard, which generally requires intentional wrongdoing. At issue is a Seventh Circuit decision shielding drug reimbursement mistakes from FCA liability. SuperValu pointed to seven federal appellate courts that have said...

