9th Circ. Stays Wash. Water Quality Order Against EPA

By Greg Lamm (June 24, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday paused a deadline for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revise water pollutant standards as the agency works on a possible settlement over standards necessary to protect wild salmon and orca in Washington waterways. A two-judge appellate panel granted a request for an immediate emergency administrative stay of a June 27 deadline for the EPA to complete a "fact and labor-intensive inquiry" in a case brought by Northwest Environmental Advocates. That inquiry would determine whether the agency needs to update Washington state's decades-old standards for protecting aquatic life from toxins, including arsenic, cyanide, mercury and polychlorinated...

