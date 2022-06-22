Wrigley Heir, Cannabis Co. Want Investor Fraud Suit Nixed

By Sarah Jarvis (June 22, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Cannabis operator Parallel and its former CEO, who is also heir of the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, have asked a Florida federal court to toss a shareholder suit demanding at least $25 million in damages for purported securities fraud, arguing it is "not a case of fraud but of disappointed investors." William "Beau" Wrigley Jr., Georgia-based Parallel and other defendants said in a joint motion to dismiss filed Tuesday that the plaintiffs — TradeInvest Asset Management Co. (BVI) Ltd., First Ocean Enterprises SA and Techview Investments Ltd. — took liberties with the facts. In reality, "it is no secret" that Parallel...

