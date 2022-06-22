Ga. Justices Say Ford Can't Show Evidence Of Seatbelt Use

By Mike Curley (June 22, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday found that under state law, Ford Motor Co. cannot introduce evidence about whether vehicle occupants wore seatbelts in a suit alleging that its airbags were defective and failed to prevent injury in a collision involving a Ford truck. In the opinion, the justices answered three questions certified to the court by the Middle District of Georgia in Casey Domingue's suit against the carmaker, saying the plain language of the state's seatbelt statute does not block Ford from introducing evidence that the vehicle had seatbelts and that those seatbelts comply with federal automotive regulations, but that...

