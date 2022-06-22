PetSmart Urges Dismissal Of Worker's Voice-Tracking Claims

By Lauraann Wood (June 22, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- PetSmart told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to throw out a former employee's lawsuit targeting its use of voice-tracking software, arguing he hasn't shown the technology collects voiceprints that are protected by the Biometric Information Privacy Act. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman should dismiss former warehouse employee Steven Stegmann's proposed class action because the allegations and related documents referenced in his complaint make it clear he "is trying to apply BIPA to something that has nothing to do with identifying," PetSmart's counsel, David Layden of Jenner & Block LLP, argued during a remote motion hearing. Stegmann sued PetSmart in January claiming...

