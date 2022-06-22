Architecture Firm Gets Nod On $70M Ch. 11 Asset Sale

By Vince Sullivan (June 22, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt architecture and design firm EYP Group Holdings Inc. received approval Wednesday in Delaware for a $70 million sale of its assets after more than a year of out-of-court and in-court marketing efforts. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Richard A. Chesley of DLA Piper US LLP said the company's investment banker had reached out to over 200 potential bidders during the marketing process, resulting in an auction between stalking-horse bidder Ault Alliance Inc. and Page Southerland Page Inc. that concluded last week. EYP Group ultimately selected Page Southerland's final offer of $70.4 million in cash plus the assumption of certain...

