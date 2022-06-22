Atty Can't Ditch Disciplinary Suit Over 2020 Election Litigation

By Katie Buehler (June 22, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge on Wednesday denied Dallas lawyer Sidney Powell's bid to duck a professional misconduct lawsuit filed by the State Bar of Texas' disciplinary arm over her role in challenging the 2020 presidential election results. Collin County District Court Judge Andrea K. Bouressa, who was specially assigned to the case, ruled the Commission for Lawyer Discipline had sufficiently pled its case against Powell, declining to dismiss a lawsuit Powell's attorneys described as a "political hit job" by the Texas Bar. Judge Bouressa announced her decision following an hourlong hearing in McKinney, Texas, during which one of Powell's attorneys,...

