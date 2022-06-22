State Privacy Law Compliance Has Ways To Go, Survey Shows

By Allison Grande (June 22, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- With five state consumer privacy laws set to take effect in 2023, companies that are feeling confident in their ability to comply with these new requirements may not be quite as ready as they think, according to a new survey of nearly 200 executives released by Womble Bond Dickinson. The law firm's 2022 State of U.S. Data Privacy Law Compliance Survey, which was unveiled Wednesday, seeks to take stock of how companies are getting ready for the major changes to the way that they use, share, sell and provide consumers access to their personal data that will take place once new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS