Proposed Gas Tax Break Could Foil Infrastructure Upgrades

By Linda Chiem (June 22, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's call for Congress to suspend the federal gas tax may marginally blunt the pain that American consumers are feeling at the pump, but experts say it could also undermine recent efforts to boost funding for critical transportation infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday pitched a three-month federal gas tax holiday that would pause the 18.4-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and the 24.4-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel through September. The goal is to give American families "more breathing room" from gas prices that have climbed by $2 per gallon in recent months, a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic-related supply and...

