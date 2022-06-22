Dua Lipa Faces Another Copyright Suit Over Instagram Photo

By Tiffany Hu (June 22, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A New York photographer who has sued Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for posting photos of themselves on Instagram without permission is now focusing his lens on Dua Lipa over similar copyright infringement claims, the latest lawsuit that the British pop singer has faced in recent months. In a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, photographer Robert Barbera claimed that Lipa in 2018 posted two Instagram photos he'd taken of the singer on the same day without first obtaining a license or consent. Barbera applied for and registered the copyrights for the photos with the U.S. Copyright Office in June...

