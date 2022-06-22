Japanese Steel Co. Sues Over Security Tariff Treatment

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 22, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Japanese steel manufacturer is challenging the results of the U.S.' anti-dumping review of its exports, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday that the government incorrectly deducted national security tariffs from its U.S. prices. Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co. Ltd. said in its lawsuit that the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to deduct Section 232 duties — which former President Donald Trump imposed in 2018 after deeming steel imports a national security risk — is neither in accordance with the law nor supported by evidence. "Section 232 duties on steel imports are not like ordinary customs duties," Tokyo Steel...

